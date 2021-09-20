No Comments

Subaru Announces 2021 Nitro Rallycross Lineup and Schedule

Nitro RX was co-founded by a Subaru driver

Photo: Subaru

The first-ever Nitro Rallycross championship starts this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Subaru has announced its lineup for the event as well as the remainder of the schedule through the end of 2021. The Nitro RX event was co-founded by five-time rally champion Travis Pastrana and will be held in five locations across the U.S.

Ready for Adventure: Learn more about the Subaru Wilderness edition models

Travis Pastrana will be leading the Subaru team in the inaugural Nitro RX championship series. Joining him will be four-time rallycross champion and F1/NASCAR veteran Scott Speed. Both athletes will compete in 600-hp WRX STI rallycross cars prepared by Vermont SportsCar, a Subaru technical partner.

“From the outset, Nitro Rallycross was always designed to be a thrill,” said Pastrana. “When I came back to rallying with Subaru full-time last year, one big goal I had was to bring to fruition this idea of what rallycross in America could be. A lot has changed in the world since then but now all the pieces are in place for us to deliver an amazing show and incredible racing! I know I’ll have my hands full with the drivers and teams we’ve assembled, but between me and Scott I’m confident we can win another rallycross championship for Subaru.”

Nitro RX co-founder and Subaru rallycross driver Travis Pastrana

Photo: Subaru

All of the events are a two-day format consisting of solo qualifying and battle brackets on the first day. The second day includes multiple heats, a semi-final, a last chance qualifier, and the final. Throughout the tournament, teams will get a certain amount of points for first- (50), second- (45), and third-place (40) finishes. The team with the most points at the end of the last event will take home the championship.

After the first weekend, drivers will only have one week to prepare for the next set of races. However, there will then be a six-week break until the third event begins. The remaining two races will follow in subsequent one-week periods. Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 24-25: Utah Motorsports Campus (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Utah Motorsports Campus (Salt Lake City, Utah) Oct. 2-3: ERX Motor Park (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

ERX Motor Park (Minneapolis, Minnesota) Nov. 13-14: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park (Phoenix, Arizona)

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park (Phoenix, Arizona) Nov. 20-21: Glen Helen Raceway (San Bernardino, California)

Glen Helen Raceway (San Bernardino, California) Dec. 4-5: The FIRM (Starke, Florida)

Tickets for all events are currently on sale and are separated into General Admission (standing room only), Grandstand General Admission (unreserved seating), and VIP General Admission (premium seating, private amenities, and private cash bar). Children under 3 years old can enter the events for free.