Subaru Earns 2024 IIHS Awards With Tougher Criteria

The Ascent was recognized by the IIHS

Photo: Subaru

Subaru is no stranger to the IIHS or the NHTSA. The automaker is known for being one of the safest in the industry. It should therefore come as no surprise that four Subaru models earned some of the highest praise from the IIHS with its tougher criteria.

For 2024, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety introduced new requirements for various criteria in its annual safety assessment. Affected categories included pedestrian crash prevention, moderate front overlap, and side impact protection. These new standards were modified for both the Top Safety Pick designation and the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award.

Four 2024 Subaru models were able to do exceptionally well with the new IIHS criteria: Ascent, Impreza, Outback, and Solterra. Here’s the full breakdown with each model’s complete IIHS history, showcasing Subaru’s commitment to safety for years:

Top Safety Pick Winners

2024 Subaru Solterra: TSP for two consecutive years.

2024 Subaru Outback: TSP for 16 consecutive years.

2024 Subaru Impreza: TSP for 17 consecutive years.

Top Safety Pick+ Winner

2024 Subaru Ascent: TSP+ for four consecutive years; seven total TSP awards.

“We followed the tougher requirements we introduced last year with another major update to the award criteria in 2024,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “This year’s winners are true standouts, offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle occupants and other vulnerable road users.”

Subaru’s newest model was a TSP winner this year

Photo: Subaru

Subaru Safety Systems

The success of these Subaru models can be attributed to the brand’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, a suite of comprehensive features consisting of sensors and cameras. This system includes things like Pre-Collision Braking, Automatic Emergency Steering, and more.

There’s also the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, which is typically an available add-on for most Subaru models. This system, according to Subaru, “is like having an attentive co-pilot along for the ride, available to give a helpful alert if a driver becomes distracted or drowsy.”

For the last 11 years, Subaru has won a total of 71 Top Safety Pick+ awards — the most of any automotive brand. We can assume this trend will continue as Subaru prioritizes safety with every vehicle it creates.