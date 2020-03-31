No Comments

Subaru Outback Scores Spot on Autotrader’s Best New Cars List

Photo: Subaru

Every year, Autotrader compiles a list of the 12 best new cars on the market based on a range of detailed criteria. This year, the site included the all-new 2020 Subaru Outback on the list, reinforcing the family SUV’s appeal and high quality.

It wins awards for a reason: The Subaru Outback

The Outback ranked thanks to its compelling balance of safety, capability, refinement, and value, which is exactly what Autotrader looks for when evaluating vehicles for the list. In order to be considered for inclusion, a car has to be an entirely new model or a full redesign of a pre-existing one, cost less than $75,000 for the base model, and score at least a 3.9 out of five on the site’s proprietary evaluation rubric.

Autotrader’s favorite features

Autotrader praised nearly every aspect of the reimagined Outback, from Subaru’s decision to preserve the SUV’s iconic look to the availability of a turbocharged engine. They particularly liked the smooth, quiet ride and overall interior quality. Ben Cheney, an automotive data manager for Autotrader, stated, “I found that it was surprisingly quiet and composed on the highway. The interior, especially that of the large center screen, is nicer than expected.”

Meanwhile, executive editor Brian Moody felt that the Outback was indicative of everything Subaru does so well. “Subaru has been on a roll for a long time, improving their cars and SUVs year after year,” he said. “The Outback, like all Subarus, has a fun and functional vibe that’s exactly in line with an adventurous and uniquely American lifestyle.”

In a press release about the award, Subaru of America’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas J. Doll, responded with gratitude. “Our goal for the all-new Outback was to create a family vehicle that exemplified Subaru’s highest standards of safety, capability, comfort and value. Earning a spot on Autotrader’s list of Best New Cars for 2020 is an honor.”

