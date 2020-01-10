No Comments

Subaru Sets Sales Record in 2019

Photo: Subaru

It seems like nothing can stop Subaru, even as the global automotive market deals with its share of hiccups. In 2019, the automaker posted record sales, including a new all-time high of 700,117 units sold — a three percent increase over 2018.

In addition to continuing to defy market trends, December — and the entirety of the year — were remarkably positive for Subaru. The month was the best ever for the three-row Ascent, seeing more than 8,000 sales, and 2019 also blew the previous calendar year out of the water with more than 81,000 new models leaving lots nationwide.

Moreover, December marked the 77th consecutive month in which Subaru shipped more than 10,000 Foresters, and the 70th consecutive month where Outback sales topped 10,000. Looking towards the performance segment, the WRX and WRX STI pulled an impressive 21,838 collectively, while the BRZ added 2,334 to its total cume.

“2019 marked the 12th straight year of sales increases and 11th consecutive year of record sales for the Subaru franchise in the U.S.,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. “We would like to thank our retailers, distributors and employees for making these record-breaking sales results possible. The soul of Subaru shines most strongly during our annual Subaru Share the Love® Event, which since its inception in 2008, will have contributed more than $170 million to charities that reinforce our mission to make the world a better place.”

Looking towards the future, Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales, stated, “We are pleased to close December and 2019 with strong sales and steady growth, despite an increasingly competitive auto industry. In 2019, Outback was our top-selling model, Forester had its best year ever, and the Ascent saw a triple-digit sales increase, reflecting the continued strength of our product portfolio. With the enduring support of our retailer network, we look forward to continued success in 2020.”