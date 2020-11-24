Suzy Deering Named New Ford Global CMO
Ford Motor Company on Tuesday announced that it’s bringing Suzy Deering on board as its new chief marketing officer. Deering, who spent five years in the same role at eBay, succeeds Joy Falotico as Ford’s head of Global Marketing.
Deering takes over in the role effective Jan. 4 and will report to Ford Americas and International Markets Group President Kumar Galhotra. Galhotra calls Deering’s background in marketing “world-class,” calling her vital to the automaker’s aim of forging stronger connections with customers.
“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year than by guiding this brand into its tremendous future,” Deering said in a post on her LinkedIn. “I’ll be helping Ford improve the business, treat customers like family, create great products and services, and grow! I am not only humbled to be part of this team, but dedicated to making a difference.”
Ford credits Deering with reviving the eBay brand and creating a surge in revenue over the past two years. Prior to joining the e-commerce giant, she served as the CEO of marketing agency Moxie, the vice president of Integrated Media for The Home Depot, and spent 13 years in various roles with Verizon Wireless. She also currently serves on the Board of Directors for PODS.
Deering replaces Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln Motor Company and 2019 Automotive Marketer of the Year. New Ford CEO Jim Farley announced in October that Falotico would be stepping away from her role as CMO in order to fully concentrate on her duties with Lincoln.
