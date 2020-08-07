No Comments

Telenav Makes Smarter Navigation for Ford F-150, Bronco

Telenav powers SYNC 4 navigation in the new 2021 F-150 and Bronco

Photo: Ford

The all-new 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford F-150 are bound to be big hits with adventurous sorts. Not only will the returning off-road legend and iconic pickup truck have the power and capability to go places off the beaten path, but with new Telenav connected navigation offered as part of next-generation SYNC 4, it’ll make getting wherever you’re headed easier.

Telenav and Ford are working together on hybrid navigation software and services that will be available for SYNC 4 the upcoming Bronco and F-150. Hybrid navigation allows the system to store maps and information so that routing continues seamlessly even when you’re out of network range. So if you have plans to go looking for El Dorado or the Fountain of Youth or the sunken city of R’lyeh, at least you’ll have steady mapping as you trudge on toward oblivion.

“Ford and Telenav are building on a long-term collaboration to help customers get the most out of their vehicles, whether it’s advising F-150 customers to steer around traffic jams to help save time getting to jobs or keeping Bronco off-roaders on track on their exciting adventures,” said H.P. Jin, Telenav co-founder and CEO. “We’re proud to be a partner in that with our connected navigation solution and services.”

Telenav helps F-150 tow, Bronco go off-road

With Telenav hybrid navigation, you know what to look out for in your F-150

Photo: Ford

In addition to offline access to maps, Telenav’s hybrid system includes routing options specifically for towing and off-roading — making it particularly well-suited for Ford’s two newest rides. For the next-generation F-150, you can input the dimensions of your trailer and the system will avoid any situations that might put your haul at risk. For off-roading, the system includes information on trails perfect for kicking up mud and dirt, and it has the potential for continuous updates over time.

Telenav will be available as part of SYNC 4, which comes standard in the 2021 Ford F-150 and Bronco. The former will begin hitting dealerships around America later this year, and the latter will start rolling out next spring. Start making your plans!

