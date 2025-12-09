Tesla’s 2025 Holiday Update Brings Major Software Breakthroughs

Each year, Tesla releases a major software update, often making headlines for its new features. This year’s Holiday Update is no different, offering a mix of useful improvements, along with a few playful additions.

While Tesla is known for its constant innovation in the electric vehicle space, the 2025 Holiday Update takes the company’s software even further, showing that Tesla’s dominance in car technology is not just about hardware but also about delivering top-tier digital experiences.

Enhanced Dog Mode with Snapshots and Live Updates

A standout feature of the 2025 Holiday Update is the improvement to Tesla’s Dog Mode, which keeps pets safe and comfortable in the car when the owner is away. Now, owners can receive periodic snapshots of their car’s cabin while Dog Mode is active, allowing them to check on their pets from afar.

In addition, the update offers live updates on critical conditions, such as the car’s temperature, battery status, and climate control settings. This new functionality provides added peace of mind for pet owners who use their vehicles to transport their furry companions. According to InsideEVs, this is just one example of how Tesla is leveraging its software to enhance user experience with practical, everyday tools.

Tesla Photobooth – © Tesla

3D Supercharger Maps for Real-Time Stall Information

Tesla’s 2025 Holiday Update also introduces 3D Supercharger maps, a game-changing feature for Tesla drivers. This update allows users to view real-time information about the availability of charging stalls at Supercharger stations, eliminating the uncertainty of finding an open spot.

The feature, still in testing at just 18 stations, offers a three-dimensional view that shows the number of available stalls, making it easier for drivers to plan charging stops. While the feature is in its early stages, Tesla is likely to expand it to more stations if the feature proves to be useful to drivers.

Improved Dashcam App with New Data Overlays

The Dashcam app, which records footage from Tesla’s array of cameras, has also seen an upgrade in the 2025 Holiday Update. The new version adds overlays with additional information such as speed, steering angle, and the status of the car’s advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS).

These new data points provide a deeper analysis of the driving footage, making the app more useful for drivers who want to examine their driving behavior or even use the footage as evidence in case of an accident. The updated Dashcam app serves as a valuable tool for Tesla owners, adding significant functionality to the vehicle’s already extensive digital suite.

Dashcam Viewer Update – © Tesla

Fun Features: Santa Mode, Selfies, and More

In addition to the more practical updates, the 2025 Holiday Update includes a range of fun, festive features. Santa Mode transforms the car’s central touchscreen into a sleigh, complete with snowmen and Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. Owners can also apply custom virtual wraps and license plates to their cars, further personalizing their Tesla experience.

Additionally, the update introduces the ability to take selfies from inside the car, complete with filters, stickers, and emojis. While these additions may not be critical to the car’s functionality, they add a layer of enjoyment and whimsy, aligning with Tesla’s reputation for mixing practicality with creativity.

Other Practical Enhancements

Other notable enhancements include the ability for the car to automatically select the correct lane for High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes based on time, location, passenger count, and road restrictions. In addition, the wireless charger inside the vehicle can now be enabled or disabled.

If a phone key is left inside the car or a phone is placed on the wireless charger while no one is inside, the car will chime as a reminder. These small but practical updates contribute to a better user experience, making everyday interactions with the vehicle even more seamless.