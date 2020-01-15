 Added on January 15, 2020  The News Wheel   , , , , , , , , ,
Tesla Model Y: What Can We Expect?

The automotive industry has been in a constant state of alert following the announcement of the Tesla Model Y last year. But what can we expect from this highly anticipated vehicle? Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk teased a few details about the model, but there are sure to be a few surprises to discover, too. So what do we know about this vehicle?

Versions

The Tesla Y is currently scheduled for release in the autumn of this year and there will be three different versions available:

  • Standard Range at $40,200
  • Long Range at $49,200
  • Performance at $62,000

Basics

The Tesla Y will be a crossover vehicle that is built on the same third-generation platform as the superb Tesla Model 3 and will have similar options to this vehicle but also has the option for a third row of seats which can take the seating capacity of the Tesla Y to seven. It’s an all-electric vehicle with an estimated driving range of up to 300 miles and an impressive 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds.

Range

The Standard Range variant will be able to offer a range of approximately 230 miles while the Performance Range will boast 280 miles along with a higher top speed of 150 mph, 20-inch wheels, and a lowered suspension. Long Range models can be fitted with rear- or all-wheel-drive and will be capable of driving 300 miles on one charge.

Interior

Not a huge amount is known about the interior for the Tesla Y, but it looks similar to that of the Model 3 sedan. This means that it will be largely free from buttons with a large infotainment display on the sleek dashboard for a simple, airy feel. This is furthered by the all-glass, tinted roof, which can make the cabin feel light, calm, and comfortable.

Futuristic designs

Not much else is known about the Tesla Y at this point, but you can be sure that Elon Musk has a few tricks up his sleeve that won’t be evident until its release. This is a brand that’s known for pioneering technology and futuristic design, so it will certainly be a car to look out for. Tesla vehicles are, of course, not the cheapest, but you may find it more affordable and better to lease a model from somewhere like ZenAuto, which can make it possible to get behind the wheel of one of these impressive vehicles.