No Comments

The 3 Best Nissan Models for Families

2020 Nissan Murano

Photo: Nissan

Nissan has no shortage of versatile, comfortable, and reliable family vehicles. Whether you’re looking for a stylish, luxurious family SUV or a rugged, outdoorsy vehicle to enable your weekend getaways, Nissan has you covered.

Which Model is Right for You? Check out the Nissan lineup of SUVs and Crossovers

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

Photo: Nissan

For families that enjoy upscale amenities, consider the 2020 Nissan Murano. It doesn’t sacrifice style and performance for comfort and practicality. The Murano boasts a 3.5-liter V6 engine that churns out 260 horsepower and earns 28 MPG on the highway.

On the inside, this five-passenger SUV comes with dual-zone automatic temperature control, eight cargo area tie-downs, and 32.1 cubic feet of room behind the second row. For more cargo space, you can easily fold down the back seats for a maximum of 67 cubic feet. For a little more luxury, opt for leather-appointed heated rear seats and climate-controlled front seats.

Plus, it comes standard with a bevy of advanced safety features, like Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning. It also offers available Intelligent Lane Intervention, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

If you have an outdoorsy, adventurous family, choose the Nissan Pathfinder. This rugged SUV seats up to seven people, making it perfect for bringing kids, friends, and pets along for your weekend getaways. Thanks to the EZ FLEX second-row seating system and the third-row Latch and Glide bench seats, it’s a breeze to open up a maximum of 79.5 cubic feet of storage space. The Pathfinder even comes with a hidden under-floor storage compartment to secure your valuables. And with a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds, the Pathfinder has enough muscle to tow a boat or trailer full of jet skis or ATVs.

The Pathfinder comes standard with the tri-zone automatic temperature control system to keep you and your passengers comfortable. But if you want more creature comforts, the Pathfinder delivers. Choose from available features like climate-controlled front seats, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel. It also boasts plenty of available high-tech conveniences, including the Nissan Navigation System and a Tri-Zone Entertainment System to keep the little ones entertained on long highway drives.

2020 Nissan Armada

2020 Nissan Armada

Photo: Nissan

For the ultimate in space and luxury, go with the 2020 Nissan Armada. This eight-passenger family vehicle will keep your crew comfortable with standard Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control and heated front seats. It even offers a maximum of 171 cubic feet of cargo space behind the front row.

Keep your backseat passengers comfortable with available heated outboard second-row seats and a tri-zone entertainment with a DVD player and HDMI input. But don’t worry — front seat passengers don’t get left out in the cold. Indulge yourself with the available climate-controlled front seats and heated steering wheel.

On top of these standard and available luxuries, the Armada offers a wealth of advanced safety technologies. These include the Intelligent Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Warning, and the Intelligent Rear View Mirror, which helps you see behind the vehicle, even when your view out the back window is obscured by cargo.

Stay Safe on the Road: Tips for assessing your tires

Looking for a Nissan that suits your lifestyle? Check out our lists of the most pet-friendly Nissan models, and the best Nissan models for college students.