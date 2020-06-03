No Comments

The Best Kia Telluride Accessories for Camping

Photo: Kia

Thanks to a powerful V6 engine and active on-demand all-wheel drive, the Kia Telluride is already adequately equipped for going off-road. But if you want to go beyond standard features for your next camping trip, consider adding any of these helpful accessories.

Roof storage

All trims except the base Telluride come with low profile roof rails, either in a silver or chrome finish. But when it comes to stowing your gear on the top of your vehicle for a camping trip, you may want an even sturdier support system. The Kia Roof Rack Cross Bars create a more secure base for roof attachments and can hold up to 165 pounds when evenly distributed. Additional roof attachments available from Kia include a cargo box, cargo basket, and a bike attachment.

Exterior protection

If you’re planning on traveling off the beaten path, you may want to get some accessories that will protect your Telluride from debris and other natural elements. The Kia hood deflector guards the front of your vehicle from insects and dirt while splash guards protect your Telluride’s paint job from small rocks that could fly up from the tires when driving on dirt paths. Thankfully, all Telluride models come with standard front and rear skid plates to help protect the underside of the vehicle from things like branches and low shrubbery.

Interior convenience

Being fully prepared is essential when you’re roughing it out in the wilderness. Rather than leaving items in your vehicle for other campers to see, consider purchasing a cargo cover for the back of your Telluride. While the Telluride does come with a standard dual level cargo floor, it doesn’t offer as much room to hide valuables that a full cargo area cover can. Other helpful items for the cargo area include a portable organizer, which you can take out of the vehicle to your camping site, and a cargo net to keep things in place while you’re driving.

These accessories are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to customizing your Telluride for a camping trip. You can browse the Kia website for more ideas or contact your local Kia dealer to get additional info on what items will best fit your lifestyle.