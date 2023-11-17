No Comments

The Best Movies and TV Shows on Max for Auto Enthusiasts

In May 2023, HBO Max was rebranded as Max, debuting a new look and adding a large catalog of television shows sourced from the Discovery+ streaming service. Max is a goldmine of choices for car-loving subscribers, offering a wide variety of movies, documentaries, and reality shows that appeal to casual viewers and auto enthusiasts alike. Read on to learn about the top gearhead films and shows you can watch right now on Max.

Movies

Drive My Car (2021)

This meditative, moving film portrays the relationship of a grieving professor and his young driver — and a major character’s red Saab 900 Turbo gets plenty of screen time along the way.

The French Connection (1971)

This lean, mean 1970s crime thriller showcases a truly great white-knuckle car chase scene that builds even more tension once you read up on how reckless and dangerous the process of filming it was.

Furious 7 (2015)

As of November 2023, Furious 7 is the only Fast and Furious movie you can watch on Max. The News Wheel reviewed the film it back when it came out, calling it the series’ “best (read: most absurd) entry yet.”

Gran Torino (2008)

Beloved of dads everywhere, Gran Torino presents Clint Eastwood at his most cantankerous. He plays a prejudiced veteran who seems to love little but his Ford Gran Torino, and the action kicks into gear when a young neighbor tries to steal the prized car.

Speed Racer (2008)

In the mood for visual overload and innovative filmmaking from the Wachowski sisters? Check out this ridiculously sublime movie, which turns a classic manga series into colorful live action enhanced by over-the-top special effects.

Documentaries

HBO is known for its high-quality documentary films, and over the years a number of these have tackled automotive themes. Here are five that you can watch on Max.

Agnelli (2017)

(2017) Dirty Driving: Thundercars of Indiana (2008)

(2008) The Fastest Woman on Earth (2022)

(2022) The Last Truck (2009)

(2009) Saudi Women’s Driving School (2019)

Television shows

American Chopper

This reality series follows a father-and-son team and their contentious efforts to create custom chopper motorcycle designs. Currently, 11 seasons are available to watch on Max.

Diesel Brothers

On this show, which has eight seasons under its belt, two friends run a shop devoted to fixing and loudly modifying diesel pickup trucks.

Downey’s Dream Cars

Pretty much the opposite of Diesel Brothers, this show follows Robert Downey Jr. as he and a team of expert gearheads work to make six classic cars more environmentally friendly.

Fast N’ Loud

If you enjoy watching ragtag garage crews as they turn beat-up old cars into profitable and functional machines, queue up one of this show’s 14 seasons available on Max.

The Great Food Truck Race

This series tracks competing food truck teams as they race across the country while taking on a variety of culinary challenges. Right now you can watch 14 seasons on Max.

The Lady and the Dale

This one’s not a reality show — it’s a four-part HBO documentary series about Elizabeth Carmichael, an entrepreneur who invented a unique three-wheeled car but also left a long trail of questions and controversies in her wake.

Street Outlaws

This show about Oklahoma City street racers has turned into a media empire. Along with 14 seasons of the original show, you can watch spin-offs like Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days, Street Outlaws vs. the World, and many others.