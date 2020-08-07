No Comments

The Best Nissan Models for College Freshmen

Photo: Nissan

If you’re a heading off to college this fall, consider choosing a Nissan. The Nissan lineup offers a wide variety of stylish vehicles that offer impressive fuel economy, advanced safety features, and modern connectivity tech. Here’s a look at our top picks for college freshmen.

See How Easy It Can Be to Get a New Car: Buying a car online

2020 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

If you want an affordable car, it’s hard to beat the 2020 Nissan Versa. This peppy compact starts at just $14,830. Plus, with an EPA-estimated 40 mpg on the highway, it’s bound to save you plenty of money at the pump. And even with its affordable price tag, the Versa boasts plenty of high-tech amenities. It comes standard with Siri Eyes Free. Google Assistant Voice Recognition, Nissan Voice Recognition for audio controls, and a hands-free text-messaging assistant so you can stay in touch on the go.

It’ll even keep you safe with standard Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Rear Automatic Braking, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. You can also upgrade for smartphone integration.

2020 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

Budget-savvy students should consider the 2020 Nissan Sentra, which starts at $19,310. It earns a whopping 39 mpg on the highway, saving you tons of money that you can put towards books, tuition, and school supplies. Despite its low price, the Sentra doesn’t look or feel like a budget car. It boasts a sporty low, wide design, Premium Cloth seat trim, and a standard hands-free Text Messaging Assistant.

You can jazz up the Sentra by upgrading to a higher trim level. You can choose from upscale features like quilted leather-appointed seats, heated front seats, smartphone integration, and the Intelligent Around View Monitor to help you spot obstacles near your vehicle.

And thanks to its Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist tools, the Sentra boasts more standard active safety features than any other car in its class. These tech tools include High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning.

You can choose from upscale features like quilted leather-appointed seats, heated front seats, smartphone integration, and the Intelligent Around View Monitor to help you spot obstacles near your vehicle. And thanks to its Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist tools, the Sentra boasts more standard active safety features than any other car in its class. These tech tools include High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning.

2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

Want a little more space? Choose the 2020 Nissan Kicks, starting at just $19,070. This quirky crossover boasts best-in-class fuel economy, maxing out at 36 mpg on the highway. Impress your friends by customizing the Kicks in the Kicks Color Studio. This innovative design feature lets you put your personal spin on nearly every aspect of the vehicle, including roof, rear accent bumper, front lip finisher, rear hatch, roof spoiler, and many other components on both the exterior and interior.

On top of that, it offers tons of cool available amenities, like heated front seats, smartphone integration, and stylish Prima-Tex-appointed seat trim with orange accents and contrast stitching.

Save Big at the Pump: Nissan models that get the best fuel economy

Looking for a Nissan to suit your lifestyle? Check out our list of pet-friendly Nissan models and the best Nissan models for road trips.