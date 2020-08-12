No Comments

The Best Peacock TV Shows and Movies for Auto Enthusiasts

Have you checked out the latest streaming service yet?

Photo: NBCUniversal via CC

As the new kid in the streaming world, NBC’s Peacock offers a vast catalog of classic television, films, and original series. If you want to take a break from binging Psych or Saturday Night Live to switch to something catered to your automotive passion, consider any of these shows or movies.

Video Game Frenzy: Kia sponsors League of Legends European Championship

The Car Chasers

While it’s no longer producing new content, The Car Chasers aired on CNBC from 2013-2015 for three seasons totaling 40 episodes. Flat 12 Gallery owner Jeff Allen is always on the lookout for the hottest vintage cars to buy, fix up, and then sell at a higher price. With his team of friends and mechanics, including his financial advisor and longtime friend Meggan, each episode is filled with incredibly cool rides and sometimes silly antics.

Lost Speedways

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is no stranger to the many speedways scattered across America. In the Peacock original docuseries Lost Speedways, Dale explores abandoned tracks in places like North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, and Indiana. Along the way, he enlists the help of legendary driver Richard Petty as well as other familiar faces from the racing world. The first and only season consists of eight 25-minute episodes, so you’ll be able to breeze through this series in a flash.

Jay Leno’s Garage

We’ve covered plenty of Jay Leno automotive content here on The News Wheel, so I won’t go into detail about his passion for cars. Jay Leno’s Garage takes the former talk show host’s passion into a series where he gets to explore and drive a ton of cars while hearing the stories behind them. Peacock currently has four seasons available for viewing, totaling 52 episodes. Season five is currently airing on CNBC.

Roary the Racing Car

The kids can enjoy this car-toon (heh) on the new NBC streaming service. Roary the Racing Car follows the adventures of Roary and his friends Tin Top, Drifter, Maxi, and Cici as they work for Big Chris the mechanic, race track owner Mr. Carburettor, and Marsha the race marshal. While five seasons exist of the show, only two are available on Peacock, totaling 60 episodes.

Pandemic Update: Up to 200,000 face shields have been made by Kia per month

A Faster Horse

The 2015 documentary A Faster Horse covers the rich, American history of the much-loved Ford Mustang. With director David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi) calling the shots, the film features appealing cinematography and intriguing interviews throughout. The documentary also includes archived footage of the vehicle’s designers, fans, and collectors.

Back in Time

While not entirely automotive-focused, the documentary Back in Time from director Jason Aron explores the production and legacy of the Back to the Future film series. While interviewing the film with its stars Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, and more, the iconic, time-traveling DeLorean and its cultural significance is discussed.