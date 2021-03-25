No Comments

The Bolt EUV Will Ditch Trim-Specific Badging. I Love It

Photo: Chevrolet

There are a lot of things in the world that serve little purpose other than to divide us. Who did you vote for? How much money do you make? Do you consider putting pineapple on pizza the eighth deadly sin? According to a recent report by GM Authority’s Jonathan Lopez, Chevy is about to do away with at least one of them, as the 2022 Bolt EUV won’t feature badging that differentiates between trim levels.

A welcome change of pace

For the longest time — no, not the Billy Joel song — automakers have offered the vast majority of vehicles in multiple trim levels. Each subsequent level typically adds new features, increased luxury, and, sometimes, unique appearances. Generally speaking, they also sport model-specific badging that telegraphs which trim you chose to go with. For instance, the 2021 Equinox offers four levels: L, LS, LT, and Premier.

Chevy broke with tradition for the 2017 Bolt EV, which did not feature any sort of badging to indicate which version you were driving. It’s continuing that trend with the upcoming 2022 Bolt EUV, and I absolutely love it.

Why trim badging is in bad taste

Even before Chevy announced its decision to ditch trim-specific badging for the Bolt EUV, I took umbrage with the whole concept. To start, it doesn’t add anything to the overall aesthetic appeal — unless the automaker picks a particularly fetching font. More importantly, it carries an air of narcissism that doesn’t sit well with me.

I understand the impulse to use your car as a statement, but what does it accomplish? Why should you care if the back of your shiny new Bolt EUV says “Premier” or not? As the driver, you get to enjoy everything the interior and efficient powertrain have to offer, and passersby can still see the attractive exterior.

There’s even a caste-system-like element where the richest members of society get to broadcast their wealth, while those of us who can’t swing a top-of-the-line model are forced to show that to the whole world — even if we love everything about our vehicles. Also, relying on external affirmation as a metric for self-worth is deeply unhealthy.

None of that is to say that brands like Chevy are endorsing or encouraging classism. I’m also not suggesting that automakers do away with trim levels altogether. My point is that the decision to strip the 2022 Bolt EUV of trim badging represents positive momentum, and other companies should consider following suit.

