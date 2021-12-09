No Comments

The Coolest Chevy Concept Models of 2021

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy has a long history of cool concept vehicles, and its 2021 SEMA offerings were no exception. Here’s a look at a few of our favorites from the past year.

Chevy Beast Off-Road Concept

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Beast looks like something from a futuristic sci-fi movie or video game, but it’s actually a heavily modified short-bed Silverado. This four-passenger truck boasts a 650-horsepower supercharged crate engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, along with modifications to optimize it for desert racing. It rides on 37-inch-tall off-road tires and 20-inch beadlock wheels, complemented by the Chevrolet Performance Big Brake Upgrade System. Other enhancements include Recaro performance seats, Baja Designs off-road lighting, and a unique grille.

2022 Silverado High Country Midnight

Photo: Chevrolet

The Silverado High Country Midnight Concept is a range-topping model that’s been given a stylish makeover. It boasts black badging, a blacked-out grille insert, and a set of black 22-inch Accessory wheels. Other handy additions include the Multi-Flex Tailgate Audio System by KICKER, a power-operated tonneau cover, black exhaust bezels from Chevrolet Performance, and a Brembo® front brake kit with stylish red calipers.

2022 Silverado 3500HD Hoonigan

Photo: Chevrolet

The Silverado 3500HD Hoonigan was built upon the range-topping High Country Crew Cab model. Under the hood, it’s got a Duramax 6.6-liter Turbo-Diesel V8 engine, and it boasts the trailering amenities you’d expect to find on the Silverado HD. It delivers 15 available camera views and an Advanced Trailering System, as well as tons of helpful accessories and custom graphics for a little extra flair.

2022 Tahoe Z71 Overlanding

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

While the typical Tahoe spends its days in suburbia, this concept model shows off the SUV’s off-road capabilities. It’s outfitted with a Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension system, 33-inch tires, and custom 18-inch beadlock wheels. On top of that, it boasts an Off Road Recovery Kit, AirDesign fender flares, and even a Freespirit Recreation 55-inch rooftop tent for camping in the comfort of your vehicle. Other accents include illuminated bowtie badges and illuminated sill plates. And while the 2022 Tahoe Z71 Overlanding isn’t headed to production anytime soon, you can build your very own version of it with elements from Chevrolet Accessories.

2021 Suburban Street

Photo: Chevrolet

The Suburban might seem like an unlikely candidate for the concept car treatment, but this custom version showcases just how luxurious the three-row SUV can be. It boasts a lower ride height, along with the Four Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension System for a smooth ride. Visually, it sets itself apart with 24-inch, custom-cut and polished billet aluminum wheels, black mirror caps and badges, and a sleek new black grille that’s emblazoned with Chevrolet script. On the inside, it shows off its premium aesthetic with illuminated sill plates, a cargo organizer, bowtie-logo puddle lamps, and sport pedals.

