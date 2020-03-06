The Coolest Colors Available on 2020 Chevrolet Models
Want your Chevy to stand apart from the crowd? Here’s a look at the bowtie brand’s models that boast head-turning, unique exterior color schemes that go beyond the usual black, white, silver and red.
Chevrolet Blazer
The Blazer looks beautiful in its classic Red Hot color scheme, but its Bright Blue Metallic premium color option is downright electrifying.
Chevrolet Bolt
With its standard Oasis Blue color scheme, you won’t have to pay extra for your Bolt to stand out. For more expressive style, you can opt for the Bolt’s premium color options, which include Cayenne Orange Metallic and Kinetic Blue Metallic.
Chevrolet Camaro
Stand out from the crowd by choosing a Shock or Crush-colored Camaro. Both of these color options cost a little extra.
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
The new mid-engine Corvette offers a wealth of awesome exclusive colors. If you’re looking for something a little more attention grabbing than the classic Red Hot exterior, try Elkhart Lake Blue. And if you don’t mind paying a little extra, you can turn heads with Rapid Blue, Accelerate Yellow, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, or the subtly sophisticated Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat.
Chevrolet Equinox
The Chevy Equinox shakes things up a bit with its standard color options, which include Pacific Blue Metallic and Chocolate Metallic. It also offers the striking Cayenne Orange Metallic as a premium color option.
Chevrolet Sonic
Gotta go fast! The Chevy Sonic looks particularly striking in Kinetic Blue Metallic and Cayenne Orange Metallic, both premium color options. If you’d rather not break the bank for aesthetics, its Oasis Blue paint job has an undeniable charm, too.
Chevrolet Spark
If you want your car to look pretty in pink, choose an exclusive color like Raspberry or Passion Fruit for your Chevy Spark. They don’t even cost extra. You can also opt for the soothing Caribbean Blue or bold Orange Burst premium exterior colors.
