The Final Impala Has Left Detroit

Photo: Chevrolet

The much-beloved Chevrolet Impala is officially no more. After announcing its eventual discontinuation some time ago, the final model rolled off of the assembly line at General Motor’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant around 8:30 this morning, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press.

The end of the Impala comes as part of GM’s impending charge into the all-electric vehicle market, which includes a $2.2 billion investment in the Detroit-Hamtramck facility. After the plant is completely converted into an EV-making powerhouse, it will begin production on highly anticipated vehicles like the upcoming lineup of electrified Cadillacs, the all-new electric Hummer EV, and maybe even whatever Chevrolet has up its sleeve. These vehicles will make use of the batteries produced in General Motors’ new Ohio facility.

Gone, but still beloved

While progress is positive and the move to an EV-heavy market in the near future can only be good for the environment, plenty of people are going to miss the Impala. In addition to carrying a 60-year history, appearing in dozens of famous movies and TV shows, and being adopted by law enforcement agencies all over the United States, the Impala has also remained popular in the face of decreasing consumer interest in sedans.

For instance, it was named the Best Large Car for the Money by U.S. News just last month and took home Kelley Blue Book’s Lowest Cost to Own in the Full-Size car segment earlier this month. As recently as September 2019, outlets like Insurify.com found that the Impala was the most popular vehicle in seven different states.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

With all of this consumer appreciation and industry recognition, it’s possible that today won’t be the end of the Impala. The model has been discontinued before, namely in 1985 and 1996. This is pure speculation, but with its Lazarus-like history of rebirth, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Impala show up at some point down the line as an economical alternative to one of Cadillac’s upcoming EVs.

In the meantime, you can still find brand new Impalas at Chevrolet dealerships across the country.

