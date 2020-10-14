No Comments

New 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Gains Mopar Accessories

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

The all-new Ram 1500 TRX already has a reputation for being a powerful off-roader. Now, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is available with a wide selection of Mopar accessories to improve capability and add convenience to each ride.

Advanced Technology Offerings: Innovations included in the Ram 1500

Bed step

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX offers a bed step to make accessing the truck bed less of a hassle. The step lowers when needed and then retracts back to its stored position when you simply give it a push.

Off-road LED lights and RamBar

Off-road 5-inch LED lights mount specifically on the available RamBar accessory and work to brighten up the path ahead. They include light covers decorated with the Mopar logo and cast-aluminum housing to withstand harsh conditions.

The Off-road LED lights

Photo: FCA

Off-road rock rails

High-strength steel brackets attach the off-road rock rails to the truck, making it easier to enter and exit the cabin. These rails have a black-powder coating to both prevent corrosion and match the truck’s bold look.

Bed-mounted spare-tire carrier

This carrier can secure a spare tire or wheel up to 37 inches. It’s comprised of high-strength welded tubular construction and thick-gauge steel while also being coated in a black-power finish and corrosion protection to handle rugged terrains and inclement weather.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX with the RamBar and spare-tire carrier

Photo: FCA

Beadlock-capable wheel rings

Wheel rings improve traction when utilizing lower tire pressures during off-road adventures. They are made of tough forged aluminum and have a silver finish to complement the pickup’s 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Bed rails

To keep your items in place, you can attach them to these bed rails using adjustable tie-downs. The rails work well with other accessories, like sport-utility bars, sliding toolboxes, and cargo-bed dividers.

Capable Truck Options: A comparison of Ram Heavy Duty models

These Mopar accessories are just some of the few options to enhance the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. In total, over 100 accessories and parts are available, each of which comes with full factory warranty coverage.