The News Wheel Shutting Down in December

In December, The News Wheel will be turning the engine off and saying goodbye. Over the years, our website has covered a wide range of automotive news and culture topics, from car shows to Toyota Jan commercials to John Cena car accident rumors. Our small yet mighty team of dedicated writers has taken pride in bringing you fascinating facts and timely tips every week for over 10 years. We’d like to thank all our contributors, who have been part of this website’s success over the decade. And we’d like to thank you, whether you’re a long-time reader or just happened to visit once or twice. Though it’s the end of the road for us, we hope we’ll catch you again somewhere down the line.