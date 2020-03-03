No Comments

The Raminator Monster Truck Is a Beastly Modified RAM 2500 HD

Photo: The News Wheel

Monster Jam® motorsport events feature a cast of gargantuan, creatively themed monster trucks sporting elaborate designs, from the classic Grave Digger® to the over-the-top Zombie®. Among those attention-grabbing entrants is Raminator.

As its name — and the massive, 3D logo across its body — suggests, the Raminator monster truck proudly touts the performance legacy of the RAM truck brand. Here’s a look under the hood.

The gargantuan strength of the Raminator monster truck

Photo: The News Wheel

According to Monster Jam, the current Raminator is a heavily modified 2017 RAM 2500 HD pickup truck sitting on massive 66-inch BKT tires. With a 2,000-horsepower, 565-cubic-inch supercharged HEMI engine in its chest, the Raminator monster truck holds the Guinness World Record as the fastest monster truck, achieving a top speed over 99 mph. It also benefits from Mopar parts, with whom it also has a partnership.

The Raminator is owned and driven by Mark Hall (co-owned with his brother Tim Hall) since it debuted in 2002. Back then, Hall’s driving skills caught the attention of Dodge, who approached Hall about making an officially licensed RAM monster truck.

In its first year, the Dodge Raminator truck debuted at a USHRA event in the Pontiac Silverdome. Over its early years, the team nabbed many top competition titles and tested a variety of design schemes. Since it began running in Monster Jam circuits in 2017, Raminator has appeared in arena tours across the United States, taking pride in the strength and skill of their performances more than the spectacle and danger.

If you want to see the true potential of a RAM truck, see the Raminator monster truck in action at an event near you.

