No Comments

These Team USA Toyota Athletes Won Gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics

As the worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, Toyota supports hundreds of athletes as they prepare for their journeys. A couple of these Toyota Athletes from Team USA took home multiple medals this year!

Gabby Thomas, Athletics

Making her Olympic debut in Tokyo, Gabby Thomas won a bronze medal in the 200m sprint and a silver medal in the women’s 4x100m relay. This time in Paris, Thomas went even further, winning gold in the Women’s Track & Field 200m sprint at the Stade de France.

“Crossing the line, (I) was in disbelief,” said Thomas. “I knew I could do it. I knew going into the race that I have this. It was a confidence and a feeling that I felt. There’s no feeling like having a gold medal. There’s nothing like it, and when I crossed the line, immense pride and immense happiness. I can’t even describe it.”

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

This isn’t the first time Caeleb Dressel has won gold at the Olympics. The [adjective] swimmer made his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 and took home two gold medals. Then, in Tokyo, he won an incredible five gold medals in various swimming events. As a Toyota Athlete in Paris, Dressel won the gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay and the silver medal in the 4x100m medley relay.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything about this week,” Dressel said. “I had a lot of fun before the races. Could’ve had a little more after the races if I swam a little quicker. But it was a really fun time with these guys and girls (his U.S. Swimming teammates).”

Be sure to tune in to NBC and Peacock for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, which take place from August 28 to September 8. You might just get a glimpse of more Toyota Athletes from Team USA taking home medals, including Jessica Long (Para Swimming), Oksana Masters (Para Biathlon, Para Cycling, and Para Rowing), and Steve Serio (Wheelchair Basketball) — to name just a few!