This is The Next-Gen 2022 Toyota Tundra

Photo: Toyota

After a low-resolution photo of the upcoming, next-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra was leaked on the internet by an anonymous source, Toyota did the only reasonable thing: release the high-resolution photo for all to see.

Expected to arrive in the United States by the end of the year, the all-new Tundra has been long awaited, as the current model still rides on a platform dating back to 2007. It received a much-needed refresh in 2014, but has lagged behind rivals in market share.

For the 2022 model year, the Toyota Tundra is coming out of the gates with a bold new look in keeping with modern pickup trucks, including a massive and imposing front grille, pronounced fender flares, and all-terrain tires. It also has three amber running lights built into the grille, a legal requirement for vehicles more than 80 inches wide.

Photo: Toyota

Specifically, the pictured Tundra is a TRD Pro high-performance model in off-road trim. Like current Toyota TRDs, the front badge is missing, in its place the brand name spelled out across the grille. However, that particular design trend is seeing a resurgence of late, so it’s hard to say if it will be a TRD-specific feature for the 2022 model, or one that apply to the whole range of models.

The all-new Tundra is expected to be powered by a new twin-turbocharged V6, though Toyota hasn’t said much on that front besides teasing that the new engine will be called “iForce MAX” and that it “will blow you away.” Because of the blue highlights in the teaser, we think a hybrid powertrain may be possible.