No Comments

Three GM Models Land on Roomiest Midsize SUVs List

The GMC Acadia

Photo: GMC

U.S. News & World Report recently compiled its list of The 16 Roomiest Midsize SUVs in 2020 and included three GM models on the list. Each of these models earned praise for having lots of second-row legroom for passengers to appreciate.

Room for You and Your Gear: Chevrolet models with the most cargo space

2020 Buick Enclave

The Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

Landing near the top of the list, the 2020 Buick Enclave has 38.9 inches of second-row legroom and a spacious layout for up to seven occupants. Standard Active Noise Cancellation maintains a quiet interior so you can carry on a conversation with passengers in the third row.

The Enclave comes with an 8-inch touch-screen display, which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. U.S. News also appreciates that the luxury SUV has a lower price tag than comparable luxury models.

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

The Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

Inside the two-row 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, passengers have up to 39.6 inches of rear legroom. According to U.S. News, the Blazer and the Camaro have similar styling cues, from their athletic appearances to their driver-centric cabins.

The Blazer also comes with an 8-inch touch screen and smartphone connectivity for entertainment on the go. Plus, its dual-zone automatic climate control and available heated seats keep the cabin comfortable year-round.

2020 GMC Acadia

The GMC Acadia

Photo: GMC

The 2020 GMC Acadia has an accommodating three-row design for up to seven passengers. The second row has 39.7 inches of legroom, which is close to the first row’s 41 inches of legroom. Tri-zone automatic climate control maintains the preferred temperatures of you and your family.

The GMC Infotainment System provides connectivity during the drive. To keep your children occupied during road trips, you can add the rear-seat infotainment system, which includes two 8-inch screens for watching movies and TV shows.

Choosing the Right Model: The best Chevrolet SUVs for families

Each of these GM models is a suitable pick for The 16 Roomiest Midsize SUVs in 2020 list, coming with similarly large amounts of legroom as well as a variety of technologies and conveniences.