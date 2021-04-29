No Comments

Three GMC Models Take Spots on Best Diesel Vehicles List

Photo: General Motors

Diesel engine options are becoming more available in more makes and models, and U.S. News & World Report has rounded up the 15 Best Diesel Vehicles of 2021. If you are eager to earn the benefits of diesel power — greater fuel efficiency, durability, and responsiveness compared to gas-powered engines — look no further than the GMC lineup. Three of its models — GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Canyon — made the list.

2021 GMC Canyon

The 2021 GMC Canyon offers diesel fans a well-tuned 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine. It generates 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the midsize truck can tow 7,700 pounds. Most importantly, though, the 2021 Canyon shines in the lineup as it delivers the best fuel economy with ratings of 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. If you want the available diesel engine, you will need to choose the Crew Cab configuration of the 2021 Canyon.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 offers an available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain generates 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Plus, it delivers a maximum towing capacity of 9,300 pounds when properly equipped and respectable fuel efficiency ratings.

“This configuration also gets great fuel economy — at least for a large and heavy truck — at 23 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Gorzelany.

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Yukon ranks the highest of the GMC models on the U.S. News’ list, edging out the 2021 Sierra 1500 by one-tenth of a point. It offers the same powertrain (3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 engine) and ratings as the 2021 Sierra 1500, too, but its maximum towing capacity is still to be determined, according to Gorzelany.

