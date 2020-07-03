No Comments

All-American Ranger Gets Three New Ford Performance Packages

The 2019-2020 Ford Ranger 4×4 will be available with three new packages from Ford Performance

Photo: Ford

It’s almost the Fourth of July, and Ford is announcing that its made-in-America Ranger is adding some new bells and whistles to match its stars and stripes. The top vehicle on the Cars.com 2020 American-Made Index, the Ranger will soon be available to upgrade with three cool new packages from Ford Performance. Two of those packages boost output to 315 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque, by the way. USA! USA!

More Major Packages from Ford: 2020 Expedition Limited adds off-road capability with FX4 Off-Road Package

“Our goal is to inspire customers by giving them capabilities and styling options from the aftermarket brands they love,” said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Vehicle Personalization. “The three new Ford Performance Packs empower our adventure-loving Ranger customers to explore even further with even more freedom with the added off-roading capability right from the dealership.”

Three levels of Ford Performance upgrades

The Ford Performance Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 packages are available through your Ford dealer and can be applied to any 2019-2020 Ranger with four-wheel drive.

For $2,495 before installation, the Ford Performance Level 1 package adds an off-road leveling kit, Ford Performance-tuned FOX 2.0 Performance Series monotube shocks, 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels, and distinctive Ford Performance graphics.

If you go in an extra $2,000, you can upgrade to the Ford Performance Level 2 package, which really offers some meaty upgrades. Most key: You get a Ford Performance recalibration of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost that increases horsepower 16 percent and torque 20 percent. Add on BFGoodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires, Rigid off-road fog lights, sweet-looking blue tow hooks, and even a Ford Performance stainless steel license plate frame, and you’ve got a beefed up truck that’s well worth the extra $4,495.

At the top of the line is the Ford Performance Level 3, which will be available next summer and cost $8,995 before installation. For that price, you get everything from the Ford Performance Level 1 and Level 2 packs — except for the blue tow hooks, which are swapped out for red tow hooks — as well as a rigid 30-inch LED lightbar kit, Ford Performance chase rack, and a Ford Performance sport exhaust. This package also includes the winch-capable front bumper from ARB 4×4 Accessories that was announced last fall.

Related: Ford Performance teams up with ARB to deliver new accessories for Ranger, Bronco, and more

Ford Ranger customers love to add accessories

The addition of these packages bodes well for customers — as well as Ford’s bottom line. Ford averaged $650 in accessories for every Ranger sold in 2019; the new truck was offered with several accessories from Yakima right out of the gate as well as a number of packages. That tracks with Ford making a whole boatload of bucks off its trucks — last year, Ford made $42 billion off the F-Series alone.

The Ford Performance Level 1 and Level 2 packages for the Ford Ranger will be available to order this August. Your Ford dealer will have all the deets, or you can check out performanceparts.ford.com.