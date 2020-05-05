No Comments

Tinashe Painted Her Ferrari and I Have Anxiety About It

This is a 2017 Ferrari California T, also known as a blank canvas to singer Tinashe

Photo: Thesupermat via CC

The Ferrari California is an iconic vehicle, originally powered by a front-mounted 4.3-liter V8 engine. Its name was somewhat of a revival of the late-1950s Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder and 1960s 365 California, the latter of which you may recognize from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The modern iteration made its debut in 2008 and, by 2014, the California T was introduced as an updated version of the luxury vehicle. Unfortunately, this classic Ferrari was discontinued in 2017. But you can still find plenty for sale with a list price as low as $132,000. What a steal!

Sorry, back to what this story is about and why my heart rate increased considerably. Singer, actor, and Dancing With the Stars contestant Tinashe posted a video yesterday with the caption, “’Do art projects,’ they said.” In the 20-second clip, Tinashe and an unidentified person are seen painting all sorts of words and images on her white Ferrari California T, including

Nashe : The name of her scrapped studio album from 2018.

: The name of her scrapped studio album from 2018. Link Up : A song from her self-produced third album Songs for You (2019) and the soundtrack to the video.

: A song from her self-produced third album Songs for You (2019) and the soundtrack to the video. Bad Bitch : Lyrics mentioned in “Link Up.”

Check it out for yourself:

Maybe rich people’s brains are wired differently, but if I had this car, I would do everything in my power to keep it safe and pristine. It would live in a garage with a car cover on and would only come out to play on days with a zero percent chance of rain and absolutely no wind. I don’t buff and wax my current vehicle, but you can bet your ass I’d be rubbing down (heh) a Ferrari in my driveway.

Much like myself, many people were instantly worried about the state of her vehicle. “I hope that’s removable paint” and “NOT ON THE RARI” comments flooded the post. However, some are saying that this is just a PR move to get people to listen to her song “Link Up.” Genius? Maybe. But for me, nothing will top this promo photo for her listening party that was most definitely not made in Microsoft Paint…

What do you think? Will Tinashe go cruising the streets with this new paint job just to promo her song? Or do you think it’s removable paint that she’s already washed off since posting the video?