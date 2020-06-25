No Comments

Tips for Car Shopping With Your Kids

If you’re ready to look at new cars at the dealership but can’t get ahold of the babysitter, consider taking your children with you. While going car shopping with your kids can be challenging, there are a few ways to make the experience less stressful and more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Do your research

Car shopping can be a long and tedious process if you don’t know what you want. As such, take the time to research cars online before heading to the dealership. Once you’ve narrowed your search to just a couple models, call the dealership, and let them know which models you’re interested in so that the salesperson can have the vehicles ready for test drives. Doing these steps beforehand can save you hours wandering around the lot and stave off your children’s boredom.

Get your children’s opinion

Bringing your children to the dealership does have one key advantage and that’s knowing how kid-friendly cars are before making a purchase. Take test drives with your kids, paying close attention to how comfortable they are and asking for their opinion on different features in the rear. If you have a car seat, now is also a great opportunity to see how easily you can install it.

Keep your children occupied

Once you’ve chosen your new car, you can begin the financing process, which essentially entails going over paperwork for about half an hour. While your kids may have enjoyed the test drives, they likely will be completely disinterested in this process. That’s why it’s a good idea to bring a goodie bag filled with some snacks, toys, and books to entertain them.

By preparing for car shopping with your kids ahead of time, you can keep everyone content and find the right car for your family. If you’re in the midst of researching models, check out articles on The News Wheel that cover the latest models.