Tips for Choosing an RV Campsite

Whether you’re camping overnight in the local countryside or traveling thousands of miles to your destination, choosing the right RV campsite is key to having a good vacation. But if you’re not sure what factors to consider when choosing a campsite, you’ve come to the right place to get started.

Budget

When planning anything that will cost you money, it’s always a good idea with your budget. Knowing how much you can spend per night, and committing to it, will make it a lot easier to choose the right campsite for you — whether you’re camping in a recreational vehicle or not.

Duration of stay

On a long trip, you may stay at various campsites along the way. If you’re only looking for a place to park and sleep for the night, you don’t need a lot of amenities. Save your money for the campsites where you plan to spend more time.

Campsite amenities

There are all sorts of different campsites, all of which offer a variety of amenities. Most campsites provide access to electric and water hookups, but not all. Some come with Wi-Fi hotspots, family-friendly recreational areas, and on-site supplies. Some parks even have resident repairmen to help fix up your RV in a pinch. No two campsites are exactly alike, so make sure you know what kind of features you need and what the campsites in the area offer.

Proximity to desired activities

If you’re camping to get away from everything, you should probably find a park that’s deeper in nature and isolated from civilization. National parks are great for this. But if expect to visit a nearby city, eat out at nearby locations, or shop for supplies, keep in mind that RV campsite options within city limits are often limited. Look instead for campsites closer to the suburban areas near your destination.

If you’re still struggling to find the right RV campsite for you, make sure to check out the user reviews. Look for comments about safety, cleanliness, the quality of the amenities, and more. And if you’re planning on staying at a national park, there’s now an app for that. Happy camping!