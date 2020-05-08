Tips for Traveling With an Overactive Bladder
According to Healthline, nearly 33 million Americans suffer from overactive bladder. It’s a medical condition where an individual feels the need to frequently urinate even when they don’t have a full bladder.
Having OAB can make road trips challenging. Here are some practical tips for traveling when you have this condition.
Map out the route
When putting together a road trip itinerary, plan out the route and include rest area stops along the way. Schedule bathroom breaks approximately every 2-4 hours to reduce bladder strain and have a more comfortable drive.
Train your bladder
Bladder exercises are a great way to prepare your body for a long road trip. Techniques like Kegels and “freeze and squeeze” strengthen your bladder and pelvic floor muscles.
You can also practice something called “timed voiding,” which is simply establishing set intervals for bathroom breaks. This type of training starts with shorter intervals of time then you gradually increase the time between voiding, so you can comfortably hold your pee for longer.
Pack smart
If you have OAB, packing light usually isn’t a good idea. Instead, try to pack your suitcase with everything you might need during the road trip and once you arrive at your destination. Consider bringing the following items, depending on the severity of your symptoms: extra underwear, absorbent liners or briefs, and any creams and prescriptions you take to manage your condition.
Reduce liquid intake
Try to limit drinks prior to embarking on your trip. This will help you travel for longer before needing to make a stop. On a related note, liquids like coffee and soda can exacerbate OAB symptoms, so consider avoiding these beverages when traveling, if possible.
Ask your doctor about meds
If you have severe OAB symptoms, it’s a good idea to consult with your physician about taking medication. Some commonly-prescribed drugs for this condition include Ditropan XL, Hyosyne, and Levsin.
Speaking about bladders and having to pee… Read this article to find out why holding your bladder on long drives can harm your health.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.