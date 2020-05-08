No Comments

Tips for Traveling With an Overactive Bladder

Frequent bathroom breaks are essential on long road trips, if you have OAB

Photo: Andre Buhrer via Pixabay

According to Healthline, nearly 33 million Americans suffer from overactive bladder. It’s a medical condition where an individual feels the need to frequently urinate even when they don’t have a full bladder.

Having OAB can make road trips challenging. Here are some practical tips for traveling when you have this condition.

Map out the route

Map out your route to help ensure there are plenty of restroom breaks en route to your destination

Photo: Francesco Paggiaro

When putting together a road trip itinerary, plan out the route and include rest area stops along the way. Schedule bathroom breaks approximately every 2-4 hours to reduce bladder strain and have a more comfortable drive.

Train your bladder

Bladder exercises are a great way to prepare your body for a long road trip. Techniques like Kegels and “freeze and squeeze” strengthen your bladder and pelvic floor muscles.

You can also practice something called “timed voiding,” which is simply establishing set intervals for bathroom breaks. This type of training starts with shorter intervals of time then you gradually increase the time between voiding, so you can comfortably hold your pee for longer.

Pack smart

If you have OAB, packing light usually isn’t a good idea. Instead, try to pack your suitcase with everything you might need during the road trip and once you arrive at your destination. Consider bringing the following items, depending on the severity of your symptoms: extra underwear, absorbent liners or briefs, and any creams and prescriptions you take to manage your condition.

Reduce liquid intake

Help your bladder out on by limiting beverages right before a road trip

Photo: Willfried Wende via Pixabay

Try to limit drinks prior to embarking on your trip. This will help you travel for longer before needing to make a stop. On a related note, liquids like coffee and soda can exacerbate OAB symptoms, so consider avoiding these beverages when traveling, if possible.

Ask your doctor about meds

If you have severe OAB symptoms, it’s a good idea to consult with your physician about taking medication. Some commonly-prescribed drugs for this condition include Ditropan XL, Hyosyne, and Levsin.

Speaking about bladders and having to pee… Read this article to find out why holding your bladder on long drives can harm your health. And check out these helpful strategies for planning a future road trip.

