No Comments

Toyota Donates $3.4 Million to Boost Virtual Learning

Photo: Toyota

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented need for virtual learning. However, not all students have the same access to the computers and internet access necessary to complete school work. To address this, the Toyota USA Foundation has approved grants totaling $3,357,000 to help support students in the 13 states where Toyota operates.

These grants are intended to fund laptop computers, software licenses like Microsoft Office, mobile Wi-Fi devices, and Wi-Fi access points. According to Toyota, this will help more than 350,000 students gain better access to virtual learning.

“All students deserve equal access to education,” said Mike Goss, president of the Toyota USA Foundation. “The foundation typically supports STEM, but the pandemic has exposed deeper issues that are a barrier to good education.”

The approved grants will benefit students from 31 different schools across the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

Photo: Toyota

The $3.4 million are part of Toyota’s wide range of ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. In July, the automaker announced it was helping education outreach programs designed to boost STEM literacy and interest among students most likely to be affected by the pandemic.

Toyota has also provided free COVID-19 testing in underserved communities, offered financial relief to those unable to make their car payments, connected dealerships with local charities, designed and donated a new PPE disinfecting machine, and worked with nonprofit partners to support the LGBTQ+ community, Latinos, and other minorities for whom the COVID-19 virus presents a greater risk.