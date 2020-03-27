No Comments

Toyota Donates $500,000 to COVID-19 Emergency Relief

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Motor North America has donated $500,000 to COVID-19 emergency relief. The money went to The United Way, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting those in need with water, food, childcare and other emergency relief needs.

Toyota’s donation was made by 13 of its affiliates across North America to the following branches of The United Way:

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

The United Way of Madison County

The Mesa United Way

The United Way Los Angeles

The United Way East Central Iowa

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana

The United Way of the Bluegrass

The United Way Central Maryland

The United Way Washtenaw County

The United Way of Northeast Mississippi

The United Way of Greater St. Louis

The United Way of West Tennessee

The United Way of San Antonio & Bexar County

The United Way of Central West Virginia

All of the above received either $25,000 or $50,000. In addition, Toyota says it is making ongoing “in-kind” donations to local organizations and nonprofits.

As of March 25, the Japanese automaker had donated 4,315 gloves, 2,375 N-95 masks, 2000 cotton swabs, 1,903 surgical masks, 460 safety glasses, and three face shields, on top of additional material used to make face masks.

Toyota is also evaluating further options “to help serve and fulfill communities with additional resources based on needs.”

Last week, Toyota announced it was suspending production at its manufacturing plants across North America in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production is, at least for now, expected to resume on April 6, 2020.