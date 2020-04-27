No Comments

Toyota Focuses Attention on Biggest Victims of COVID-19

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has announced the creation of a Community Service Announcement designed to bring awareness and “credible information” about the COVID-19 virus to African American and Hispanic communities around the country.

According to the automaker, statistics have shown that these communities have the biggest victims of COVID-19. The CSA is intended to help these communities better understand the risks of the virus, share steps on how to avoid contracting and spreading the virus, and directing them to the CDC website for more information.

The CSA is dubbed #UsAgainstCOVID and features several high-profile African American and Hispanic celebrities such as Anthony Anderson, Lupita Infante, and Cedric The Entertainer.

“With the aim of giving back to the American communities in which we operate, we partnered with high-profile celebrities to bring an important prevention message to communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by this deadly virus,” said Toyota officer Chris Reynolds.

CDC data shows that African Americans are hospitalized at higher rates than white Americans for COVID-19, which matches independent data released by several states. More Hispanics per capita than any other ethnic group are also succumbing to the illness in some major cities.

The community service announcement first launched on BET’s “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Fund Effort” broadcast. Videos in 30- and 60-second formats will continue to run on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other digital platforms through May 6 — about the time Toyota plans to resume production at its North American manufacturing plants.

“We moved quickly to make this CSA and are hopeful it will make a meaningful impact in the communities hardest hit by the COVID pandemic,” Reynolds said. “We’re all in this together and we must work together to regain the health of our country, no matter where we live.”