Toyota Launches All-New Yaris Cross

Photo: Toyota

Toyota intended to reveal a new compact SUV at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but had to reschedule the launch as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one was quite sure how long the delay would be, but it seems we have the answer, because Toyota has finally revealed the new vehicle: the all-new Yaris Cross.

Taller than the regular Yaris but smaller than the C-HR, the Yaris Cross is a more traditional crossover that might better lure customers for whom the C-HR styling is too unconventional. At the same time, the Yaris Cross promises to be more practical than the small Yaris hatchback thanks to its larger footprint and 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats.

But the Yaris Cross is more than just an oversized Yaris. It’s also a hybrid. It uses the Toyota Hybrid System II, combining a 1.5-liter three-cylinder Dynamic Force engine with an electric motors. Power is driven either to the front wheels by default, but an electric four-wheel-drive system will be available. Total output is 116 horsepower and Toyota claims CO 2 emissions of less than 120 grams per kilometer.

An AWD system is somewhat unusual for a small SUV destined for the European market, but it should help the Yaris Cross stand apart from its many competitors. “The vehicle achieves an easy-to-handle body size while providing SUV-like interior comfort and luggage room,” Toyota said in a statement. “The exterior design, though simple, expresses the robustness of an SUV. The interior design is also shaped to give it a feeling of higher quality and comfort.”

The all-new Yaris Cross hybrid compact SUV will be manufactured in Japan and in France for the Japanese and European markets, respectively. Unfortunately, Toyota has no plans as yet to bring the Yaris Cross to the United States. Let’s just…cross…our fingers and hope that changes.

