No Comments

Toyota Shares Summer Road Trip Tips

Photo: Toyota

Are you going somewhere this summer? According to a Toyota-sponsored national survey, 74 percent of Canadians changed their summer travel plans because of COVID-19, and nearly half said they were planning to make at least one road trip.

In response, Toyota has been releasing a steady stream of summer road trip tips, and we’ve decided to share some of them here, as they’re really quite good.

Critical maintenance

Photo: Toyota

Before you head on a road trip, you should ensure your vehicle is up to snuff. If you’re in doubt, it’s a good idea to schedule a multi-point inspection at your local dealership. Technicians will check the tires, brakes, underbody, fluids and oils, lights, and indicators — all things you want working while far from home.

That’s also a good time to find Vehicle Identification Number and check online for any outstanding recall notices. If you find any, ask the dealership to perform the required repairs. It’ll be free of charge.

Emergency supplies

Photo: The News Wheel

You should always pack an emergency supply kit before going on a road trip. Bring a mobile phone and charger, first-aid kit, flashlight with extra batteries, tire pressure gauge, extra windshield wiper fluid, and emergency towels and blankets.

Toyota also recommends bringing battery jumper cables and emergency flares or reflective warning triangles. Perhaps even more importantly, check that you have a jack and spare tire in case you get a flat, and ensure the owner’s manual is still in the glove box, as it contains instructions for changing tires and other things you may need to do in emergency situations.

Fuel saving

Predictably, Toyota recommends buying a hybrid vehicle if you’re in the market for a new car. But if you’re not, there are many ways to save fuel on the road, regardless of the vehicle you’re driving.

One of the best ways to save fuel is to accelerate and decelerate gently. This is more easily done if you look ahead and anticipate traffic. Another is to avoid speeding, perform routine maintenance on your car, and load the least amount of weight you need to bring along with you. Finally, remove roof racks, bike racks, and cargo boxes if you don’t need them. They have a huge effect on your car’s aerodynamics, and thus its fuel efficiency.

On that last point, I can say from experience that external add-ons to your car can have a major impact on your fuel economy. I once drove from Ohio to Florida with two bikes attached to a rack mounted on the rear of my car, and it nearly cut my fuel economy in half.

Ultimately, road trips should be fun and carefree, so don’t worry too much about following these summer road trip tips to the letter. Still, you’re more likely to have a good time if you go prepared!