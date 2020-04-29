No Comments

Toyota Supports LGBTQ+ Community with Over $300,000

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Motor North America is working with nonprofit partners in the LGBTQ+ community to support the clients and patients who require healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese manufacturer says that more than $275,000 of previously awarded funding is being reallocated to support these critical needs. Additionally, Toyota is donating $25,000 to support life-saving healthcare services for the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, and AIDS/LifeCycle’s beneficiaries.

“Minority populations — including those in the LGBTQ+ community — are at increased risk during a pandemic, presenting social, economic and healthcare challenges,” said Al Smith, group vice president and Chief Social Innovation Officer, Toyota Motor North America. “Redirecting these funds helps our partners stay nimble to focus on this evolving situation.”

Toyota says that donating to life-saving healthcare services is especially important because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the charity bike ride to cancel. This charity had raised $16.7 million last year. Though it was canceled for 2020, participants including a Toyota team of volunteers are nonetheless continuing to fundraise for the cause.

In addition to the donations, Toyota is also sending personal protective equipment to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. This equipment, which includes face shields, was produced by Toyota itself and will help employees and other staff take the necessary measures to protect their and their patients’ health.

Toyota’s other efforts with its LGBTQ+ nonprofit partners includes offering curbside pickup of food pantry services in Dallas, addressing the housing and basic needs of homeless youth in Los Angeles, performing wellness checks for over 2,000 isolated older adults, and supporting several crisis contacts with LGBTQ+ youth via 24/7 direct services delivered remotely.

Earlier this week, Toyota also reallocated $1 million in funding to help Latino communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and created a Community Service Announcement designed to help bring credible information to African American and Hispanic communities around the country.