Toyota Supra Manual Will Start at $53,595

Photo: Toyota

The most highly anticipated new feature of the 2023 Toyota Supra is its manual transmission, which up until this point wasn’t available on the A91-generation car. The Toyota Supra manual was finally revealed in April, earlier this year, after months of speculation — but Toyota elected not to reveal the price. Now we know it will start at $53,595.

You’ll note this marks a $610 increase over the 2022 model’s automatic transmission, but the price hike isn’t exclusive to the manual: the automatic is getting it too. This means both models will cost exactly the same whether you go for the eight-speed auto or the stick shift. While making the manual a no-cost option might seem like a perk for those who want one, it’s actually somewhat odd, as most cars that come with a manual offer the automatic as an option, with the manual being cheaper.

That said, the Supra is anything but ordinary. With a B58 inline six-cylinder engine developed by BMW, which wasn’t created with a stick in mind, Toyota had to create its own manual transmission, tailored to the Supra, from scratch. In that context, we should probably be grateful that it costs no extra than the automatic.

As for the $610 price increase, that has to do with a few of the Supra’s new features. For the 2023 model year, it will benefit from a retuned suspension and power steering system, a standard active rear sport differential, new 19-inch forged aluminum wheels, and standard heated leather-trimmed seats.

Note that all of these changes apply to the Supra 3.0 only, including the availability of a manual. The 2023 Supra 2.0, powered by a four-cylinder engine, is not getting the manual nor any of the aforementioned changes. Consequently, it will start at the same price as the 2022 model: $44,635.