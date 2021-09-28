 Added on September 28, 2021  Kyle Johnson   , , ,
No Comments

Women Key to Development of 2022 Lincoln Navigator

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
2022 Lincoln Navigator Black Label in Manhattan Green with Central Park theme in front of a ritzy house
A 2022 Lincoln Navigator in Manhattan Green
Photo: Lincoln

The new 2022 Navigator is coming next year, and it looks to cement Lincoln as a top-shelf option for anyone who loves luxury. Guiding the Navigator are two accomplished women — Laura Clark and Marcia Salzberg — both of whom play key roles in ensuring the full-size SUV is a huge hit.

What is Lincoln Black Label? A primer on the perks and privileges of Lincoln’s highest-end models

Lincoln Navigator Brand Manager Clark and Senior Color and Materials Designer Salzberg both spoke with @FordOnline about the process of bringing the 2022 Navigator to life. The former, who has been with Ford and Lincoln for more than a decade, will be pivotal in helping Lincoln reach new customers.

“I helped take this program from acceptance to launch, and that’s a really cool and unique experience,” Clark said. “We’re doing things with this program to further elevate Black Label and the flagship as it is, and I’m so excited to finally see it on the road.”

Lincoln Navigator Brand Manager Laura Clark
Lincoln Navigator Brand Manager Laura Clark
Photo: Lincoln

Clark said that she spent 2.5 years working with engineering and design to create a strong team dynamic and better understanding of the customer. Another major member of that team is Salzberg, who helped birth a pair of new Lincoln Navigator Black Label themes.

Lincoln Navigator Black Label Senior Color and Materials Designer Marcia Salzberg
Lincoln Navigator Black Label Senior Color and Materials Designer Marcia Salzberg
Photo: Lincoln

“We are a family,” Salzberg said of working on the Lincoln Navigator. “It can oftentimes be all hands on deck, and the whole team steps up in their respective roles to support each other wherever needed. It’s really a great experience.”

With new Navigator, the proof is in the pudding

The work of Clark and Salzberg helped to bring forth the most luxurious and most advanced Navigator Lincoln has offered yet. The 2022 Lincoln Navigator will be an easy sell to younger drivers thanks to advanced tech like SYNC 4 and ActiveGlide — Lincoln’s hands-free driving feature.

At the top of the lineup, the Navigator Black Label remains a standard-bearer for the segment. New for 2022 are the Central Park and Invitation themes, both of which utilize laser etching to create unique details in the respective walnut and Khaya open-poor wood trim elements.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator arrives early next year.