Updates to the 2023 Chevrolet Lineup

The vast Chevy lineup has a handful of changes for the latest model year. From full refreshes to minor updates, here’s a list of what’s new on the 2023 Chevrolet lineup.

Blazer

The all-new 2023 Blazer features a fresh new look, a larger 10-inch touch-screen display, and an available wireless smartphone charger.

Bolt EV

For the latest model year, the Bolt EV gained a handful of available accessories and the new Radiant Red Tintcoat exterior color. Plus, every trim level received a price cut of $5,900.

Bolt EUV

This larger electric model received a price cut of $6,300 at every trim level. Plus, you can now opt for the Redline Edition and the Radiant Red Tintcoat paint color.

Camaro

The 2023 Camaro will be the last model before a major refresh. This classic muscle car gained two new exterior colors: Radiant Red Tintcoat and Sharkskin Metallic. On top of that, it’s expected to offer the “Farewell Package,” which will include a variety of unspecified enhancements for the interior and exterior.

Colorado

The Colorado is all-new for the 2023 model year. It’s expected to launch later this year, but currently, details are sparse. The new model will likely have additional safety tech, updated powertrain options, and a fresh new look.

Corvette

The Corvette Z06 joins the model line for 2023. This variant sports reconfigurable spoilers, a wider stance, and a wealth of customization options. Under the hood, it boasts a 5.5-liter LT6 engine that unleashes 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Equinox

The Equinox is fresh off some major updates, so it’s expected to be largely a carryover model until 2024. This family favorite will gain a 1.5-liter engine that delivers 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque.

Silverado 1500

Details are currently scarce on the 2023 Silverado 1500. Given that the 2022 model received a mid-cycle refresh, the 2023 model is expected to only boast minor updates.

Silverado HD

While the Silverado HD was previously scheduled for a major refresh in 2023, complications pushed it back to 2024. Experts expect it to only come with minor tweaks for 2023.

Suburban

For 2023, the Suburban will make long road trips easier with the addition of Super Cruise hands-free driving technology to its top trim levels. Silver Sage Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat are now available exterior color options.

Tahoe

Much like its sibling, the Suburban, top trims of the Tahoe also gained Super Cruise technology for 2023. It will also gain the same selection of exterior paint colors.

Trailblazer

The Trailblazer just gained a few cosmetic updates for the latest model year. Now, you can opt for a Nitro Yellow Metallic, Fountain Blue, or Sterling Gray Metallic exterior paint job. There’s also the new Iridescent Pearl Tricoat roof paint option.

Traverse

For 2023, the Traverse gained a standard leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. You can also now opt for a Sterling Gray Metallic or Radiant Red Tintcoat paint job.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for the latest updates on the Chevy lineup.