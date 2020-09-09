Updates Unveiled for the 2021 Mazda6
Much like its siblings in the Mazda lineup, the 2021 Mazda6 is set to additional connectivity features, a Carbon Edition model, and the new Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter Turbo engine. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.
New and enhanced features
Every Mazda6 now comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, putting it on par with many of its mid-size-sedan rivals. The Grand Touring model adds wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. There’s no word on whether wireless Android Auto connectivity is in the model’s future.
The Grand Touring trim also offers the new Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter Turbo engine. If you’re driving this affordable mid-size sedan, yet somehow have money in your budget for high-octane fuel, you can enjoy a maximum of out 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. But if you opt for regular gas, expect a power output of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.
The 2021 Mazda6 also offers the new Carbon Edition. Based on the Grand Touring trim level, this model offers a unique Polymetal gray exterior, black accents, and red leather seating with contrast stitching.
No word on diesel options
The Mazda press release that announced these updates makes no mention of a diesel option for the sedan. The automaker has previously flirted with the idea of giving the Mazda6 a 2.2-liter turbo-four SkyActiv-D mill. This dynamo would have delivered 168 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. The diesel option would have been exclusive to the Signature trim level.
Pricing and future speculation
While none of these updates are major game changers, sedan fans will probably be pleased to see that Mazda is still paying attention to this mid-size daily driver. It’s no secret that sedans are being edged out by crossovers and SUVs, so it’s a bit of a relief to see a sedan survive another year.
That said, the Mazda6 has remained largely unchanged for quite a while, making it a prime candidate for a full refresh. It’s currently unknown when (or if) the automaker plans to give the Mazda6 a makeover.
The 2021 Mazda6 starts at $24,325. It’s currently slated to hit dealership lots by late September.
