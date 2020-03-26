No Comments

Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for April 2020

If there’s ever been a time to stay home and explore your streaming options, it’s right now. As you do the responsible thing by staying at home to fight the coronavirus, here are the best new auto-related movies and TV shows you’ll find on the major streaming services in April.

Shop Click Drive: The best way to find and purchase a new vehicle without leaving the house

New on streaming for April: movies

Cadillac Records (2008)

Home to iconic artists like Chuck Berry, Etta James, and Muddy Waters, the legendary Chess Records label got its start with a man selling records from the back of his Cadillac Series 62. Cadillac Records recounts this story in entertaining (and heavily fictionalized) form. (Netflix, 4/1)

The Hangover (2009)

This comedy favorite tells the twisted tale of a Vegas bachelor-party weekend gone very, very wrong — and it features a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE convertible in a key role. (Netflix, 4/1)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Starring Uma Thurman, this two-part Quentin Tarantino action epic pays blood-soaked tribute to the director’s favorite martial arts and spaghetti western films. Keep an eye out for an array of cool vehicles throughout the movie’s three-hour runtime, including a yellow Chevy C-2500 pickup, a Kawasaki ZZR motorcycle, and a vintage Volkswagen Karmann Ghia convertible. (Hulu, 4/1)

All About Gap Insurance: A great way to improve your peace of mind behind the wheel

The Nice Guys (2016)

This underrated flick brings together 1970s atmosphere, clever dialogue, and a twisted noir plot about the auto industry — along with Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as an unlikely sleuthing duo in a Mercedes convertible. (HBO Now, 4/1)

Risky Business (1983)

In Tom Cruise’s big breakout movie, a high schooler with the house to himself gets in big trouble with a call girl and a disaster involving his dad’s prized Porsche 928. (Hulu, 4/1)

Something Wild (1986)

A mild-mannered banker hits the highway with a free-spirited stranger in this classic road movie, which features fun rides like a Pontiac GTO and a Cadillac De Ville as it swings wildly between comedy and dark thriller. (HBO Now, 4/1)

The Straight Story (1999)

David Lynch is better known for dark and bizarre fare like Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive. However, he also directed this quiet classic, which tells the warmhearted, real-life story of an elderly man’s 300-mile lawn-tractor ride to visit his dying brother. (Disney Plus, 4/3)

Stuber (2019)

An Uber driver’s Nissan Leaf is commandeered by an aggressive cop for a chase around Los Angeles in this violent buddy comedy. (HBO Now, 4/18)

New on streaming for April: TV

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: seasons 27-29

The polarizing celebrity chef Guy Fieri is back for three more seasons of road-tripping to the nation’s finest greasy-spoon eateries. (Hulu, 4/1)

Fast N’ Loud: season 16

In this long-running reality show, the gang from Gas Monkey Garage makes it their mission to restore beat-up old vehicles into profitable (and drivable) shape. (Hulu, 4/1)