Vehicular Viewing: New to Streaming for August 2021

Love all things automotive? Check out these car-related movies and television shows coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in August. With summer winding down, there’s no better time to settle in and find something new on your favorite streaming service.

Movies

Blue Ruin (2013)

In this tense, downbeat indie thriller, a man who lives out of his car (an old Pontiac Bonneville) seeks revenge against the man he holds responsible for the death of his parents — and ends up triggering a bloody new cycle of violence. (HBO Max, 8/1)

Collateral (2004)

Famed director Michael Mann helms this noir about a hitman (Tom Cruise) who forces a taxi driver (Jamie Foxx) to drive him around Los Angeles to carry out a series of contract killings. (HBO Max, 8/1)

Cruella (2021)

A live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, Cruella tells the origin story of the diabolical Cruella de Vil. Vintage-looking cars abound throughout the movie, including a Jaguar Mk.X and Cruella’s custom Panther DeVille. (Disney Plus, 8/27)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

You’ll spot plenty of ’70s and early ‘80s vehicles in this pioneering teen comedy, but the star of the show is a blue 1960 Buick LeSabre owned by Judge Reinhold’s character. (Amazon, 8/1)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Road racing, rockabilly music, and romantic rivalries along Route 66 drive the plot of this 80s-tastic road-trip movie. Classic cars like the Ford Thunderbird and Chevy Two-Ten play a prominent role, too. (Hulu, 8/1)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

There’s no shortage of memorable car moments in this classic road-trip comedy, which follows two underachieving women who pose as successful professionals and travel to their 10-year high-school reunion in a Jaguar XJ-S. (Hulu, 8/1)

Television

Car Masters — Rust to Riches: Season 3

The team at California’s Gotham Garage tackles new vehicle restoration and customization challenges in the third season of this entertaining reality show. (Netflix, 8/4)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5

Just in time to capitalize on the theatrical release of F9, this kids’ animated Fast & Furious spinoff is back for a fifth season, adding a cyber-thriller spin to the show’s usual globetrotting automotive adventures. (Netflix, 8/13)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Young Cory Carson and his fellow anthropomorphic cars are back for another season of preschooler-friendly adventures in Bumperton Hills. (Netflix, 8/17)

Top Gear: Season 29

Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness, and Freddie Flintoff drive supercars, tour Cyprus, and test an electric ice-cream van in these five new Top Gear episodes. (HBO Max, 8/16)