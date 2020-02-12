No Comments

Road Trips for Nature Lovers: A Visitor’s Guide to Big Bend National Park

Big Bend National Park in Texas

Photo: Yinan Chen

Big Bend National Park sprawls over 801,163 acres in southwest Texas. The Chisos mountain range, Chihuahuan Desert, and Rio Grande are three geographical features to anticipate. Due to its remote location, this park has the benefit of being less crowded than other national parks. It’s also one of the 10 International Dark Sky Parks in the world, as well as the best park in the lower 48 states for viewing the Milky Way, due to its minimal light pollution. Here are some essential things to keep in mind as you plan a road trip to this rugged Texan destination.

Texas Destinations: Exciting places to travel to near Sour Lake

Best times to visit

Aim for spring or fall when planning when to visit Big Bend, if you want milder temperatures during your stay

Photo: Pixabay

Spring and fall are the best times to visit Big Bend when temperatures are at their mildest during the day and aren’t too cold at night for stargazing or overnight camping. Per the National Park Service, mid-January through mid-April is the park’s peak season. You’ll also want to avoid visiting in March if you prefer to avoid crowds since this is prime time for local Spring Break vacationers to visit.

Navigation tips

The picturesque Rio Grande

Photo: Yinan Chen

If traveling to the park via car, be prepared to pay $30 for a seven-day private vehicle pass. Motorcycle passes are $25, while cyclist and pedestrian passes are $15 per person.

Download this park map from The American Southwest which lists visitor centers, different regions of the park, picnic areas, and other key landmarks to help orient you while hiking. The visitor centers also have printed maps available.

Another thing worth noting is that the park shares a border with Mexico for 118 miles. If you’re planning on crossing the border into Mexico and crossing back into Texas, the place to do so is the Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry. Just make sure to bring the proper documentation.

Rugged Rides: Chevy models that make great companions for adventurers

Activities and attractions

You’ll find a plethora of cool rock formations at Big Bend

Photo: Yinan Chen

Day hiking and overnight camping are two of the most popular ways to experience the park’s wonders. Cycling, fishing, bird watching, stargazing, and horseback riding are other pastimes you can take advantage of.

Which hiking trail you pick depends on your skill level and what length of trip you prefer. For a short hike, check out the third-mile-long Window View Trail or the 50-yard loop Panther Path. Both are wheelchair accessible and easy for families with young children to traverse while still boasting some of the park’s best panoramas.

Chimneys Trail and Lost Mine Trail each spans 4.8 miles round-trip, for a longer hike. More advanced adventurers should brave the 30-mile Outer Mountain Loop or the 12-to-14.5-mile South Rim routes, which offer more changes in incline and geography to keep things challenging.

Where to stay

Big Bend has three campgrounds, if you prefer to rough it in the wilderness: Rio Grande Village, Chisos Basin, and Cottonwood. But if camping’s not your thing, book lodging at El Dorado Hotel, Terlingua Nights Cabins, Chisos Mountains Lodge, or La Posada Milagro Guesthouse.

Wildlife you might see

Big Bend is home to a variety of wildlife — 11 species of amphibians, 56 species of reptiles, more than 450 species of birds, and 75 species of mammals, to be exact.

If you’re hiking during dawn or dusk, you’re likely to see desert cottontails, jackrabbits, mule deer, badgers, and coyotes. Nocturnal critters include bobcats, kangaroo rats, ringtails, kit foxes, bats, scorpions, and desert centipedes.

Rattlesnakes, bullsnakes, and an array of lizards are other common sights to witness. And if you’re visiting after the summer rains hit this area, you might glimpse some male tarantulas out hunting for a mate.