Volkswagen Details Its Upcoming ID. Cross Small Electric SUV Ahead of 2026 Launch

The ID. Cross has so far appeared mainly as a concept, but recent previews show a near-production version still covered in camouflage. This gradual unveiling follows a familiar pattern within the Volkswagen Group as it builds anticipation ahead of official launches.

This model is designed as the electric counterpart to the T-Cross, targeting one of Europe’s most popular vehicle segments. Its arrival reflects Volkswagen’s broader push to expand its electric lineup with smaller, more accessible vehicles built on updated platforms.

Compact Dimensions With a Focus on Interior Space

The Volkswagen ID. Cross measures 163.4 inches in length, 70.5 inches in width, and 62.2 inches in height, with a wheelbase of 102.4 inches. According to Motor1, these dimensions closely match those of the T-Cross, though the underlying architecture differs significantly.

Built on the MEB+ platform, the ID. Cross benefits from improved space efficiency. The cargo capacity reaches 16.8 cubic feet, slightly exceeding that of the T-Cross, while an additional 0.8 cubic feet is available in a front storage compartment.

Inside, the vehicle features a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster capable of displaying a retro layout inspired by the original Golf from the 1980s. A 12.9-inch central touchscreen manages infotainment and vehicle functions, running updated software already seen on the ID. Polo.

Volkswagen ID. Cross – © Volkswagen

MEB+ Platform and Electric Powertrain Options

From a technical standpoint, the ID. Cross uses a front-wheel-drive configuration based on the MEB+ platform. The model is equipped with the APP290 electric motor, available in three power outputs: 114 horsepower, 133 horsepower, and 208 horsepower.

Battery options include a 37-kilowatt-hour pack using lithium iron phosphate chemistry and a 52-kilowatt-hour pack with nickel-manganese-cobalt cells. The smaller battery delivers a range of 196 miles, while the larger one reaches up to 271 miles on a single charge.

Charging capabilities include DC fast charging up to 105 kilowatts, or 90 kilowatts for the LFP battery. Charging from 10 to 80 percent takes between 24 and 27 minutes. The vehicle also supports Vehicle-to-Load functionality, supplying external devices with up to 3.6 kilowatts of power.

© Volkswagen

Pricing, Trims, and Driver Assistance Technology

Volkswagen plans to launch the ID. Cross in Europe with a starting price of around €28,000, equivalent to approximately $32,400 at current exchange rates. The model will be offered in three trims: Trend, Life, and Style.

The Trend version includes 90-kilowatt DC fast charging as standard equipment. The Life trim adds features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control. The Style trim introduces matrix LED headlights, a front LED light bar, 3D taillights, illuminated Volkswagen logos, and additional interior customization options, along with keyless access.

A new generation of driver assistance systems will debut with the vehicle. The system, called Connected Travel Assist, can use data from other vehicles and detect traffic lights and stop signs, automatically applying the brakes when necessary. This marks an evolution of Volkswagen’s existing Travel Assist technology.

The ID. Cross is not currently planned for the US market, though its European launch is confirmed for fall 2026.