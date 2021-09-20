No Comments

Did You Know? The KONG Dog Toy Was Inspired by a VW Part

This article contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, The News Wheel may earn a small commission when you click on links and complete qualifying purchases. You can read our full disclaimer here.

The classic KONG has provided hours of fun for dogs around the world

Photo: Volkswagen

If you’re a dog owner, you’re probably familiar with the KONG brand of chew toys. The bulbous rubber toys that resemble the shape of a snowman are great for hardcore chewers thanks to their durability. But did you know that the original KONG toy was made in the ’70s and was inspired by a Volkswagen part?

It started in Denver, Colorado, when auto repair shop owner Joe Markham was struggling with many break-ins and burglaries. Due to budget cuts with the local police, additional patrols in his area weren’t possible and it was suggested that he get a guard dog. That’s when Joe decided to rescue a German Shepherd named Fritz.

VW Bus: The iconic Volkswagen vehicle is back and it’s electric

However, it wasn’t long before Joe realized that Fritz loved to chew constantly. If he wasn’t destroying animal bones or radiator hoses at the repair shop, he would eventually start gnawing on rocks, which were wearing down his teeth. Desperate to find a solution, Joe visited veterinarians and dog behavior experts for a solution. Sadly, no one could give him a fix for Fritz’s rock obsession.

But one day, when working on a Volkswagen Type 2 Bus, Joe noticed that Fritz had gotten a hold of a bulbous rubber axle stop from the parts pile he was working from — and he wasn’t destroying it or ruining his teeth. That’s when Joe had the idea of making an official dog toy based on the VW part.

The rubber axle stop that inspired the KONG

Photo: Volkswagen

Over the next six years, he experimented with the size and shape of the toy to find the perfect solution for Fritz. Joe even contacted VW to buy the axle stop parts in bulk but wasn’t able to, so he eventually talked to rubber experts in Germany to finalize what we know today as the KONG dog toy.

Joe started selling the KONG in 1976 and the toy has been a success ever since, all thanks to a curious German Shepherd who decided to chew on a German auto part.