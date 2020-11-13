No Comments

Volvo Dropped Cars From 30 Meters for Science

Photo: Volvo

If there’s anything we can take away from the existence of “Mythbusters,” it’s that wanton destruction and mechanical carnage can be both fun and informative. Such ss the case with Volvo’s newest crash test, in which it dropped vehicles from a crane 30 meters — or just shy of 100 feet — in the air.

Far too stylish to be dropped from a crane: The 2020 Volvo S60

Dropping cars to save lives

While I’m sure the Volvo employees involved in the crash test had a fair amount of fun watching their cars pancaking against the asphalt, the experiment actually served an incredibly serious purpose. The idea was to simulate the most extreme crash scenario possible so that first responders could practice extracting victims from the cabin as quickly and safely as possible.

Moreover, the automaker sacrificed brand new models to the cause. That’s because most vehicles used by rescue workers for training are obtained from junkyards and can be decades old. Clearly, vehicle construction has changed dramatically since the late 90s, and the best method of extracting a victim from a crumpled car changed with it.

While the test was conducted in Sweden, all of the findings will be available for free worldwide once the results have been evaluated.

A safer road for everyone

In a press release about the drop test, Håkan Gustafson, a senior investigator with the Volvo Cars Traffic Accident Research Team, said, “We have been working closely together with the Swedish rescue services for many years. That is because we have the same goal: to have safer roads for all. We hope no one ever needs to experience the most severe accidents, but not all accidents can be avoided. So it is vital there are methods to help save lives when the most severe accidents do happen.”

It’s not at all surprising to see how seriously Volvo takes safety, and automakers across the board routinely demolish their cars to see how they fare in a variety of situations. It is, however, somewhat uncommon — and more than a little cool — to see a shiny new car dropped from 100 feet in the air for the purpose of saving lives.

