No Comments

Volvo FlowBelow Kit Makes Trucks More Aerodynamic

Photo: Volvo

Volvo Trucks has introduced a new packaged called the FlowBelow Aero Kit, which aims to improve the aerodynamics and fuel efficiency of its semi-trucks.

Volvo FlowBelow will be offered as a factory-installed option in the second quarter of 2020 and include a system of wheel covers and fairings. While the overall benefit is fairly minor, Allison Athey, product marketing manager for Volvo Trucks North America, believes the investment will be worth it in the long run.

“The aerodynamics of our trucks have a significant impact on fuel efficiency and our customers’ bottom line,” Athey said. “The new FlowBelow package offers our customers an enhanced aerodynamic option, providing up to an additional 1 percent increase in fuel efficiency when combined with our most aerodynamic truck spec including the Xceed fuel efficiency package, and a dry van with trailer skirts, further reducing environmental footprints.”

Designed to improve airflow around the drive wheels and reduce turbulence, the Volvo Flowbelow package uses wheel covers, a center fairing behind the wheels, and a rear fairing behind the wheels to keep the air running along the side of the truck and around the wheels. When it reaches the back of the truck, the air is funneled out to help reduce air resistance with a trailer.

“Heavy-duty trucks experience a great deal of turbulence and drag due to their sheer size and speed at which they travel down the road,” said Josh Butler, president and founder, FlowBelow Aero, Inc. “The FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit significantly decreases the impact of those factors, optimizing the surface along the side of the truck to make it more aerodynamic, leading to better fuel mileage and real savings for customers.”

For truck customers seeking to up their style game, Volvo FlowBelow will also offer a few options with wheel covers available in white, black, and chrome. The fairings are also available in black or white, and both components are designed for durability, flexibility, and accessibility for drivers and mechanics.