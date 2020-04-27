No Comments

Volvo ‘Hammer Down’ Program Helps Truck Customers During Pandemic

Photo: Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks announced an enhanced finance program that helps bring stability to truck customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed “Hammer Down 2.0,” the program makes it possible for people who have purchased or leased a Volvo VNL, VNR, or VNX model to extend their first payment for 60 days. This goes up to 90 days for the newly unveiled Volvo VHD truck.

In addition to this, Volvo Trucks says that customers can receive up to $3,000 payment credit on initial monthly installments or lease payments for 2020 models, and up to $5,000 payment credit for 2019 models.

As part of the Volvo Hammer Down program, daycab truck models will also receive an engine plan and engine after-treatment coverage for three years or 300,000 miles, extended to four years and 500,000 miles for VNL, VNR, and VNX sleeper models.

“Trucking companies and professional drivers are more important than ever,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Volvo Trucks North America is committed to doing its part to alleviate some of the stress created by COVID-19, and we will continue to offer programs to help our customers and keep trucks and the economy moving.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Volvo Trucks is continuing to maintain all service, parts, and uptime operations, though it has shut down production at its manufacturing facilities. Most of Volvo’s dealer network is still open for business and ready to service trucks as needed.

That being said, Volvo is nonetheless encouraging its customers to use its online store to remotely order and take delivery of truck parts they need. Its inventory, it says, has more than half a million parts in stock, is available 24/7, and is currently used by over 53,000 registered users through 105 dealer groups across the United States and Canada.

The company is expected to launch a next-gen e-commerce platform that will supplant its online store and supplement its service operations, though it’s not expected to arrive before fall 2020. Hopefully, the COVID-19 situation will no longer be considered a pandemic by then.