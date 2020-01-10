No Comments

Volvo Sold Nearly 46,000 Plug-in EVs in 2019

Photo: Volvo

As we finally get used to writing 2020 on our checks, homework, or what have you, it’s worth looking back at one of the most impressive sales figures of the previous year and the last decade as a whole. Namely, the fact that Volvo managed to sell just shy of 46,000 plug-in EVs in 2019.

Join the club: Check out the 2020 XC90 Hybrid

That figure constitutes roughly 6.5 percent of Volvo car sales and marks a nearly 23 percent increase in sales in that segment over 2018.

Looking ahead to 2020, the automaker expects these numbers to grow even further, especially as it prepares to launch its Recharge line of hybrid and all-electric vehicles around the world. Internal projections claim that Volvo could see up to 20 percent of its global sales this calendar year attributed to plug-in hybrids.

To bolster these numbers and further its intended dominance in the EV and hybrid market, every Volvo model will come with a “Recharge” option. This will make the automaker the only global car manufacturer to offer a plug-in hybrid version of every car in its lineup.

Chief Executive of Volvo Cars, Hakan Samuelsson, stated, “I am very pleased to see that for the first time in our history we sold more than 700,000 cars, while we gained market share in all our main sales regions. We aim to build on this positive trend in 2020 as we start to roll out our Recharge range of chargeable Volvos.”

As we’ve discussed previously, Volvo is making an aggressive push into the hybrid and plug-in EV market, even going so far as to offer full rebates on the first year of charging costs for EVs. If 2020 goes as planned for the company, that projected 20 percent could quickly be left in the rearview mirror.

Keep your Volvo fit for the future: Certified service