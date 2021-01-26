No Comments

Volvo Trucks Launches One-Stop Online Parts Shop

Photo: Volvo Trucks North America

Though COVID-19 vaccines have begun rolling out, the demand for remote services is higher than ever. With the launch of a new one-stop online parts shop called PartsASIST, Volvo Trucks North America is taking yet another step toward enhancing customer convenience.

As of yesterday, all Volvo Trucks North America customers can register for PartsASIST, an evolution of the existing Volvo SELECT Part Store that enables them to order parts from the manufacturer’s dealership network across the United States and Canada.

Volvo says the new 24/7 service comes with several notable upgrades and features compared to the last one, including “performance up to 10 times faster” and a more streamlined process that saves you steps and time between logging in, searching and ordering parts, and tracking their delivery.

“The suite of tools within PartsASIST represents a quantum leap forward in the way parts are ordered in the heavy-duty truck market,” said Todd Shakespeare, director of parts marketing at Volvo Trucks North America. “With the overall increase in speed and efficiency, PartsASIST saves time like never before, which lets our customers focus on what’s most important to them – operations and uptime.”

Shakespeare added that Volvo Trucks designed its new online parts shop with new customer behaviors and market demands in mind. It simplifies the process for finding model-specific components, introduces a Quick Order feature to speed up the ordering process, and cross-references data to ensure in real-time that what customers see in the catalog is actually available.

Volvo Trucks has been hard at work to enhance customer convenience over the past few months. At the end of last year, it rolled out a new remote programming feature that enables fleet operators and individual truckers to more conveniently update their trucks without having to schedule an appointment or work with a Volvo service agent. And before that, it began offering virtual walk-arounds for customers practicing social distancing.