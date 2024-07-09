No Comments

Everything You Need to Know About the Walt Disney World Car Care Center

While many people decide to fly into the Orlando airport to visit Walt Disney World in Florida, some families choose to drive. Doing so has plenty of perks, from having the freedom to leave the Disney bubble to get fresh groceries to being able to bring much more for your trip than an airline would allow. But what happens if you experience car troubles during your magical vacation? Not to worry! The Walt Disney World Car Care Center has you covered.

Where is the Walt Disney World Car Care Center?

The WDW Car Care Center is conveniently located between the Magic Kingdom and the rest of the parks, next to a Speedway. It’s about 1.2 miles from the Magic Kingdom and 3.9 miles from EPCOT. The official address is 1000 Car Care Dr, Orlando, FL 32830.

Putting the center here is ideal for guests staying on Disney property. Near the Magic Kingdom to the north are popular places like the Contemporary Resort, the Grand Floridian, Wilderness Lodge, and the Polynesian. To the south, near Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs are more of what Disney calls Moderate and Value resorts.

At the time of writing, the hours posted for the Car Care Center at Walt Disney World are:

Monday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment or to get more information, you can call the Car Care Center at (407) 824-0976 during these hours.

If you want to bring your car for service and still enjoy the parks or your resort, Disney has you covered with a complimentary shuttle service. The shuttle will take you to the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC), where you can find transportation to your desired park.

What car maintenance services are offered?

While the Disney company doesn’t have a detailed list of comprehensive services that can be done at the Car Care Center, it is noted that this full-service automotive facility offers “extensive car repair services.” Some users on reddit have stated that they’ll do just about anything, from replacing tires and performing oil changes to full transmission service.

In addition to repairs, the WDW Car Care Center offers roadside assistance. Services include a winch out (if your vehicle is stuck in mud), flat tire inflation and other tire help, battery jump start, fuel assistance, and complimentary towing to the center or — if it’s closed — to a destination within 3 miles of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Can you rent a car at Walt Disney World?

Yes! The WDW Car Care Center offers car rentals through its preferred car rental partners: Enterprise, National, and Alamo. The car rental facility is located directly next to the Car Care Center and also offers a complimentary shuttle service that can take you to and from your Disney resort hotel. However, you must schedule the shuttle at least one hour in advance. The hours for the car rental facility are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and you can book a vehicle online or call (407) 824-3470.

Did you know about these helpful services at Walt Disney World? For those who decide not to drive, there’s also a Minnie Van service connected through Lyft, delivering more magic to your stay with a specially decorated vehicle that can take you to your resort and beyond!